Finland eyes euro return

LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland is planning a new euro benchmark issue for late August, early September, a Ministry of Finance source told IFR on Wednesday.

The Finland is planning to raise a minimum of EUR3bn in the public bond market. The transaction will mark the sovereign’s return to the euro market after a successful EUR3bn 15-year trade priced in at the end of January that attracted EUR4.8bn of orders. (Reporting by John Geddie, writing by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)