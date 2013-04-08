FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland hires banks for 10yr euro benchmark
April 8, 2013

Finland hires banks for 10yr euro benchmark

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Nordea and RBS to manage the sale of a new 10-year euro bond, said bank sources on Monday.

Leads are taking indications of interest from investors on the new bond, and will set initial price thoughts when books open on Tuesday morning, said a source close to the deal.

Finland’s last euro benchmark sold via syndication was a EUR4bn 1.625% September 2022 priced at mid-swaps plus 3bp in August 2012.

That bond was bid at mid-swaps minus 10bp on announcement of the new supply, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Julian Baker)

