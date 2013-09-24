FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland books open on 5yr USD bond - lead
September 24, 2013 / 7:13 AM / 4 years ago

Finland books open on 5yr USD bond - lead

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland has opened books on its five-year US dollar benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 5bp area, in line with initial price thoughts, a lead manager said on Tuesday, adding that indications of interest had already exceeded USD1bn.

The country, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, on Monday announced that it had mandated Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale for the RegS/144a deal, which is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)

