Finland fixes spread on new five-year dollar bond

LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland has set the spread on its new five-year US dollar benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 4bp, inside guidance of 5bp area, after orders topped USD1.9bn, said a bank managing the deal.

The country, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, will price the RegS/144a deal later on Tuesday via lead managers Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale.

Order books closed for investors from EMEA and Asia at 0930 GMT, said the lead. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)