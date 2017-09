LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland is taking indications of interest on its new 10-year euro benchmark bond with price thoughts at mid-swaps plus high single digits, according to a market source.

The Aaa/AAA/AAA rated borrower is planning to price the new long 10-year bond, due April 2012, via Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Danske Bank, HSBC and Nordea Markets later on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)