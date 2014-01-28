FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Interest tops EUR5bn for new Finland 10-year bond
January 28, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Interest tops EUR5bn for new Finland 10-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds latest deal details)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland has collected over EUR5bn of initial interest for the sale of its new 10-year benchmark euro-denominated bond on Tuesday, according to a market source.

The Aaa/AAA/AAA rated borrower has opened order books on its new long 10-year bond, due April 2024, with guidance set at mid-swaps plus 7bp area, in line with initial price thoughts of high single digits.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Danske Bank, HSBC and Nordea Markets will price the deal later on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

