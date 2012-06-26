FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland tests investor demand for 30-year bond -leads
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

Finland tests investor demand for 30-year bond -leads

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Triple A rated Republic of Finland is taking indications of interest for a minimum EUR1bn 30-year bond at mid-swaps plus 45bp area, officials at two of the banks managing the deal said.

Barclays, BNP Paribas and Citi are managing the transaction, which is expected to price later today but will be lower in size than a usual EUR3-5bn benchmark bond, one of the officials said.

The deal marks a return to the euro market by the issuer after a successful EUR3bn 15-year trade priced at the end of January that attracted EUR4.8bn of orders.

Finland told IFR last week it was planning a new euro benchmark issue for late August or early September. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
