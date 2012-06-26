FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland opens books on 30-yr issue - leads
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 11:37 AM / 5 years ago

Finland opens books on 30-yr issue - leads

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Triple A rated Finland has opened books on a minimum EUR1bn 30-year bond with guidance at mid-swaps plus 45bp area, according to the latest update from the lead managers.

The level is in line with where the leads Barclays, BNP Paribas and Citi took indications of interest on Tuesday morning.

One lead manager said the new issue will be lower in size than the usual EUR3-5bn benchmark bond.

The new 30-year bond, has a maturity of July 4, 2042 and will become the longest maturity bonds in the Finnish curve. The current longest issue is the 2028 RFGB that was launched earlier this year. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Helene Durand)

