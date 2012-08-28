Finland opens books on 10yr euro benchmark deal at MS+3/5bp

LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland has opened books on a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, with guidance at mid-swaps plus 3-5bp area, leads on the deal told IFR on Tuesday.

The country, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, earlier mandated Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Danske, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to run the deal, due to price later in the day.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Finland initially tested investors’ interest at mid-swaps plus 5bp area. (Reporting by Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)