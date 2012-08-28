FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland opens books on 10yr euro benchmark deal at MS+3/5bp
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Finland opens books on 10yr euro benchmark deal at MS+3/5bp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland has opened books on a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, with guidance at mid-swaps plus 3-5bp area, leads on the deal told IFR on Tuesday.

The country, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, earlier mandated Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Danske, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to run the deal, due to price later in the day.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Finland initially tested investors’ interest at mid-swaps plus 5bp area. (Reporting by Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.