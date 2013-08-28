FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orders for Finland five-year bond top EUR3bn
August 28, 2013 / 7:57 AM / in 4 years

Orders for Finland five-year bond top EUR3bn

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has collected over EUR3bn of orders for its new five-year euro-denominated bond, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.

Order books remain open with guidance at mid-swaps minus 15bp area, in line with initial price thoughts released on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to raise EUR3-4bn, and will price later on Wednesday via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Sudip Roy)

