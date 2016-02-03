Make it a double: markets seen ready for any Finland rating cut

* Moody’s to review Finland’s Aaa rating on Friday

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Finland could fall out of some triple-A bond indexes if Moody’s downgrades its credit rating on Friday, but any forced selling of its debt is likely to be less pronounced than when France suffered a similar fate three years ago.

Analysts and traders say many investors who were tracking triple-A indexes when France was downgraded, and so were compelled to dump its debt, are now likely to be following broader benchmarks of bonds rated anywhere from AAA to A.

“Investors ... have already adjusted their rules to account for the fact that in Europe we only have two real triple-A issuers, which are Germany and the Netherlands,” Natixis fixed income strategist Cyril Regnat said. “I‘m not quite sure we will have a massive sell-off if we have a downgrade on Friday.”

Moody’s changed Finland’s outlook to negative in June, although that doesn’t mean it is certain to cut the rating at the scheduled review. If it does, a double-A grade in line with the AA+ assigned by Standard & Poor’s is likely.

Fitch rates Finland AAA, also with a negative outlook.

Bond indexes created by investment banks or data providers such as Markit are the main avenue through which decisions by ratings agencies affect markets. Some investors will not hold assets below a certain credit rating while money managers use indexes to benchmark their performance.

When France, the euro zone’s second biggest economy, lost its second of three top-notch ratings in November 2012, the yield on its 10-year government bonds rose from 2.08 percent to 2.21 percent in less than a week as investors tracking triple-A indexes had to sell.

That was a significant impact, given euro zone bonds were in the midst of a multi-year rally sparked by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s promise in mid-2012 to do “whatever it takes” to preserve the euro.

The impact was temporary, however. Yields fell below 2 percent in December as investors tracking double-A indexes were forced to buy.

Indexes Finland might fall out of include the Markit iBoxx EUR AAA index and the Barclays Pan-European AAA aggregate index, both of which use the average ratings of Moody‘s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. It is not part of the Citi EuroBIG AAA index, which uses primarily S&P ratings.

No data is available on how much money is tracking each bond index.

LOW WEIGHT

Even if the niche triple-A-tracking market has to adjust to a Finnish downgrade, the selling flows would be much smaller than happened with France. Analysts said France’s weighting in triple-A indexes in 2012 would have been at least 20 percent in those that included corporate and agency debt and more than a third in sovereign-only euro indexes.

Markit says Finland’s weighting in its iBoxx EUR AAA index is 3.39 percent. It would make up 2.89 percent of the AA index.

Investors who track those indexes are a fraction of those tracking the Markit iBoxx EUR benchmark, which includes investment grade debt and is one of the most widely followed indexes in the world.

“There will be some impact for those who are constrained by AAA mandates, but I doubt they have a lot of Finnish securities in their portfolios,” said Sunrise Brokers’ executive director for fixed income research, Gianluca Ziglio.

When another bond minnow, Austria, lost its second triple-A rating on February 13, 2015, its yields rose from 0.42 percent to 0.51 percent before falling towards record lows.

Some of the selling would be absorbed by the ECB, which is buying 60 billion euros of assets a month to stimulate the economy. Also, investors may have pre-empted the move.

The Nordic country, which its own finance minister has called “the sick man of Europe”, has been rocked by the decline of flagship company Nokia and by sanctions imposed on neighbouring Russia, one of its biggest export markets.

Ten-year Finnish yields, at 0.58 percent, are already 40 basis points above their lows and match Austria‘s.