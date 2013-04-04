Finland lowers tax increase on dividends after outcry

HELSINKI, April 4 (Reuters) - Finland said on Thursday it would cut its planned tax increase on retail investor dividends to 25.5 percent from the originally announced 30-32 percent after criticism that the move would stifle bourse activity and penalise small shareholders.

The six-party government said the new tax hike that will take effect in 2014, which is up from 21 percent now, would also be offset by a planned drop in corporate tax to 20 percent from 24.5 percent.

Listed firms are still expected to pay extra dividends before 2014, however, analysts said.

“I believe that companies with a lot of household investors as well as unpaid profits would announce some extra payouts this year,” said Sari Lounasmeri, the CEO of the Finnish Foundation for Share Promotion, which encourages investment in stocks. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)