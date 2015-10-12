Finnish companies can skip Q1 and Q3 reports from 2016

HELSINKI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Listed Finnish companies may skip reporting their first- and third-quarter results starting next year if they wish, the Helsinki bourse said on Monday.

The change, part of an EU-wide directive change, is aimed at reducing companies’ administrative burden. The enabling law is yet to be confirmed by the Finnish parliament but due to come into force in November.

“Mandatory interim reports for three and nine months will be relinquished. Thus, a listed company has a chance to decide its reporting procedure taking into account sector-specific conventions and expectations of shareholders,” the bourse said in its letter to companies.

It added that companies may also continue to publish all quarterly reports, or to move into more concise reporting for the first and the third quarter. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)