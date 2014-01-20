Finland's Caverion to replace CEO

HELSINKI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Finnish building services and maintenance company Caverion has appointed Fredik Strand to replace chief executive Juhani Pitkakoski.

Strand, 49, currently works as the Nordic CEO of France’s Sodexo, and will take up the new position from the second quarter, Caverion said.

Caverion was last year spun off from construction group YIT . Pitkakoski used to work as the CEO of the whole group before taking the helm at Caverion after the split. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)