HELSINKI Feb 27 Finnish consumer and industry confidence fell slightly in February from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.

Consumer confidence edged down to 20.8 points in February from 21.0 points in January, Statistics Finland (SF) said. The long-term average for the indicator is 11.8 points.

A gauge of industry confidence declined to +1 point from a reading of +2 points in January, the Confederation of Finnish Industries said in a separate statement. The long-term average is 1 point.

The Finnish economy is slowly recovering from a decade-long period of stagnation sparked by a string of factors including the decline of Nokia's former phone business, high labour costs and a recession in neighbouring Russia. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)