5 months ago
Finnish consumer, industry confidence rose in March
March 27, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 5 months ago

Finnish consumer, industry confidence rose in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 27 (Reuters) - Finnish consumer and industry confidence improved in March from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.

Consumer confidence rose to 22.9 points in March from 20.8 points in February, Statistics Finland (SF) said. The long-term average for the indicator is 11.9 points.

A gauge of industry confidence rose to +4 points from a revised reading of +2 in February, the Confederation of Finnish Industries said in a separate statement. The long-term average is +1 point. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)

