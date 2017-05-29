FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish consumer confidence hits record high in May; industry also rising
May 29, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 3 months ago

Finnish consumer confidence hits record high in May; industry also rising

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 29 (Reuters) - Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in May from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.

Consumer confidence increased to a record high 24.1 points in May from 21.5 points in April, Statistics Finland (SF) said. The long-term average for the indicator is 11.9 points.

A gauge of industry confidence rose to +8 points from +4 points in April, the Confederation of Finnish Industries said in a separate statement. The long-term average is +1 point.

The Nordic member of the euro zone is recovering from a decade-long stagnation sparked among other things by a decline of Nokia's former phone business, rigid labour markets and recession in neighbouring Russia. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

