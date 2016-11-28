UPDATE 1-Finnish consumer confidence rises to 5-year high in November

(Adds background, economist quote)

HELSINKI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Finnish consumer confidence rose in November to its highest level since spring 2011 as households' optimism about the Nordic country's economy increased, data published on Monday showed.

Consumer confidence rose to +17.6 points in November compared with +15.8 points in October, Statistics Finland (SF) said.

Households' concerns about unemployment faded slightly in November and 42 percent of consumers said they were optimistic about the Finnish economy, up from 30 percent last year, SF said in a statement.

The economy is struggling to restore growth after a decade of stagnation as the impact of the sharp decline in Nokia's former phone business was exacerbated by high labour costs and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

Banks and the government expect the economy to grow by just 1 percent this year and next, driven by consumers while exports continue to stagnate.

The subdued growth picture was reflected in Monday's data from the Confederations of Finnish Industries, which showed industry confidence dropping to -4 points from a revised -2 in October, compared with long term average of +1.

"The industry number is much better than what we've usually seen since 2011, but Finland's recovery needs more support especially from the export industry", Danske Bank economist Pasi Kuoppamaki said in a note.