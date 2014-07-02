Finland foreign ministry says was spied on for years

HELSINKI, July 2 (Reuters) - Foreign governments conducted a cyber attack against the Finnish foreign ministry and were able to spy on it undetected for years, gaining access to sensitive materials, the ministry and the Finnish secret service said on Wednesday.

The ministry was the target of two separate instances of spying, the Finnish Security Intelligence Service said. It found out about the first case in early 2013, which it said had been going on for years. It did not know when the spying started.