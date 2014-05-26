FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland to sell Destia to Ahlstrom Capital -source
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Finland to sell Destia to Ahlstrom Capital -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland’s five-party government has agreed to sell Destia, a road and rail construction group fully owned by the state, to private equity firm Ahlstrom Capital for around 150 million euros ($204 million), a source aware of the plan told Reuters.

The deal is expected to be announced on Monday, the source, speaking under condition of anonymity, said. Neither the government nor Ahlstrom Capital were immediately available to comment.

Destia, with annual sales of around 500 million euros, competes with companies such as YIT, NCC and Skanska, as well as VR Track, another state-owned company.

The Finnish government in March agreed to raise around 1.9 billion euros from asset sales in 2014-2015 as it looks to reduce the need for borrowing. ($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.