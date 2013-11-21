Finland - Main events

This diary is updated every weekday and new or amended entries are marked * Finnish corporate earnings & AGMs events Nordic main events Nordic corporate events European company earnings Other Reuters diaries ------------------------------------------------------------------- GMT GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD MEDIAN PRIOR DATE F'CAST 25Nov 0700/0900 FI Exp prices yy Oct % -2.60% 25Nov 0700/0900 FI Imp prices yy Oct % -3.3% 25Nov 0700/0900 FI PPI yy Oct % -1.10% 26Nov 0700/0900 FI Unemployment Oct % 8.10% 27Nov 0700/0900 FI Cons.conf. Nov 3.80 27Nov 0700/0900 FI Industry conf Nov -9.00 05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP qq Q3 % 0.20% 05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP Qtr y/y Q3 % -1.2% 06Dec 1000/1000 FI Mrkt Holiday 09Dec 0700/0900 FI Trade bal Oct b -0.43b 10Dec 0700/0900 FI Ind.output Oct % -1.70% 13Dec 0700/0900 FI CPI yy Nov % 1.20% 13Dec 0800/1000 FI C/A Oct b -0.20b ------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, DEC 12 HELSINKI, Governor of the Bank of Finland Erkki Liikanen to speak on Finland's economic outlook. The Bank of Finland will publish its economic forecast for Finland. -------------------------------------- The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will write a story based on the event. Times in this diary are local and GMT