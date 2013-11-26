FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland - Main events
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
November 26, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Finland - Main events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

This diary is updated every weekday and new or amended entries 
are marked *

    Finnish corporate earnings & AGMs events 
    Nordic main events 
    Nordic corporate events 
    European company earnings 
    Other Reuters diaries 
  ------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GMT   GMT/LOCAL    INDICATOR      PERIOD      MEDIAN       PRIOR
DATE                                          F'CAST                  
27Nov 0700/0900 FI Cons.conf.       Nov                    3.80 
27Nov 0700/0900 FI Industry conf    Nov                   -9.00                 
             
05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP qq            Q3           %       0.20% 
05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP Qtr y/y       Q3           %       -1.2% 
06Dec 1000/1000 FI Mrkt Holiday                                 
09Dec 0700/0900 FI Trade bal        Oct           b      -0.43b 
10Dec 0700/0900 FI Ind.output       Oct           %      -1.70% 
13Dec 0700/0900 FI CPI yy           Nov           %       1.20% 
13Dec 0800/1000 FI C/A              Oct           b      -0.20b
    -------------------------------------------------------------------

    FRIDAY, NOV 29
    HELSINKI - The Finnish government is expected to elaborate its long-term
plan to reform the country's welfare system in the face of slowing economy and
ageing population. 
     
    THURSDAY, DEC 12
    HELSINKI - Governor of the Bank of Finland Erkki Liikanen to speak on
Finland's economic outlook. The Bank of Finland will publish its economic
forecast for Finland.    
    --------------------------------------
      
    The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that
    Reuters will write a story based on the event.
    Times in this diary are local and GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.