FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland - Main events
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
December 4, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Finland - Main events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

This diary is updated every weekday and new or amended entries 
are marked *

    Finnish corporate earnings & AGMs events 
    Nordic main events 
    Nordic corporate events 
    European company earnings 
    Other Reuters diaries 
  ------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GMT   GMT/LOCAL    INDICATOR      PERIOD      MEDIAN       PRIOR
DATE                                          F'CAST                  
05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP qq            Q3           %       0.20% 
05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP Qtr y/y       Q3           %       -1.2% 
06Dec 1000/1000 FI Mrkt Holiday                                 
09Dec 0700/0900 FI Trade bal        Oct           b      -0.43b 
10Dec 0700/0900 FI Ind.output       Oct           %      -1.70% 
13Dec 0700/0900 FI CPI yy           Nov           %       1.20% 
13Dec 0800/1000 FI C/A              Oct           b      -0.20b 
20Dec 0700/0900 FI Unemployment     Nov           %       8.20% 
23Dec 0700/0900 FI Exp prices yy    Nov           %      -2.20% 
23Dec 0700/0900 FI Imp prices yy    Nov           %       -3.6% 
23Dec 0700/0900 FI PPI yy           Nov           %      -0.90% 
24-26 Dec 1000/1000 FI Mrkt Holidays                                 
27Dec 0700/0900 FI Cons.conf.       Dec                    6.40 
27Dec 0700/0900 FI Industry conf    Dec                   -9.00
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
    THURSDAY, DEC 12
    HELSINKI - Bank of Finland Governor as well as ECB council member Erkki
Liikanen will hold a press conference as the bank is due to publish its economic
forecast for Finland. (0900 GMT)   
    
    --------------------------------------
      
    The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that
    Reuters will write a story based on the event.
    Times in this diary are local and GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.