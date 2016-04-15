FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Finland - Main events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Reuters plans to discontinue this item from April 18 onwards. If you have any
comments or questions in this regard, please call Terje Solsvik in Oslo on +47
91866670. **

    This diary is updated every weekday and new or amended entries are marked * 

    Finnish corporate earnings & AGMs events 
    Nordic main events 
    Nordic corporate events 
    European company earnings 
    Other Reuters diaries 
  -------------------------------------------------------------------          
GMT   GMT/LOCAL    INDICATOR      PERIOD      MEDIAN      PRIOR
DATE                                          F'CAST
15Apr 0600/0900 FI Current Account     Feb          b      -0.10b 
15Apr 0600/0900 FI GDP YY              Feb          %       1.00%
25Apr 0600/0900 FI Export Prices YY    Mar          %      -4.50% 
25Apr 0600/0900 FI Import Prices YY    Mar          %       -8.2% 
25Apr 0600/0900 FI PPI YY              Mar          %      -4.10% 
26Apr 0600/0900 FI Unemployment Rate   Mar          %       9.20% 
27Apr 0600/0900 FI Consumer Confidence Apr                 10.40 
27Apr 0600/0900 FI Industry Confidence Apr                 -4.00
 ------------------------------------------------------------------
    
    THURSDAY, APR 28
    HELSINKI - Finland's parliament will debate whether the country should
organise a referendum on its euro membership, following a petition on the issue
signed by more than the required 50,000 citizens. 
          
    The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that
    Reuters will write a story based on the event.
    Times in this diary are local and GMT.

