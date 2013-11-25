Finnish telecoms firm DNA picks new CEO

HELSINKI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms operator DNA has appointed company insider Jukka Leinonen as its new chief executive after his predecessor quit following an aborted attempt to sell the company.

DNA, the country’s third biggest operator with a market share of 25 percent, has struggled to cope with rising costs and falling revenue from voice calls.

Its owners, including local carrier Finda Group with a 33 percent stake, dropped plans to sell or float the firm earlier this year after failing to get a satisfactory bid from private equity investors. Shortly afterwards chief executive Riitta Tiuraniemi announced her departure.

Leinonen, 51, joined DNA in 2010 as the head of its corporate business. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Louise Heavens)