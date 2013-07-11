FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's DNA, in private equity talks, says IPO possible
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Finland's DNA, in private equity talks, says IPO possible

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 11 (Reuters) - Finnish phone operator DNA said listing its shares was still a possibility, a sign that talks with private equity investors may not necessarily lead to a sale.

Banking sources said earlier this week that Apax, Bain Capital, EQT and Providence had all submitted final-round bids for the company, which could fetch around 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in a sale process run by UBS .

DNA said on Thursday it would make a decision during the summer and that its biggest owners were preparing for a potential sale or reduction of their stakes.

“During the summer it will be clear whether the owners of DNA will continue talks with private equity firms, or if the company will proceed with listing in the autumn or if the current ownership will prevail,” it said.

DNA is controlled by companies that were previously local phone carriers in Finland, and owners have been looking to sell their stakes amid fierce price competition. The largest shareholder is Finda Group, which owns close to 33 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.