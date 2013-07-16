FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Owners of Finland's DNA decides against sale
July 16, 2013

Owners of Finland's DNA decides against sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 16 (Reuters) - The owners of Finnish phone operator DNA said on Tuesday they had decided against selling it to private equity investors and would focus instead on expanding the business.

“The owners have decided to keep the existing ownership base as it is to clarify the market situation,” DNA’s board chairman Jarmo Leino said in a statement.

Banking sources had said Apax, Bain Capital, EQT and Providence had all submitted final-round bids for DNA, which was expected to fetch around 1.3 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in a sale process run by UBS.

DNA’s owners, previously local phone carriers in Finland, have been looking to sell their holding amid fierce price competition. DNA’s largest shareholder is Finda Group, which owns close to 33 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
