FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Finnish telecoms firm DNA drops sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finnish telecoms firm DNA drops sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* DNA was in talks with private equity firms

* Also giving up on IPO plans

* Owners may reconsider when market improves - chairman (Recasts, adds chairman comments and background on market)

HELSINKI, July 16 (Reuters) - The owners of Finnish telecoms operator DNA dropped plans to sell the company, after failing to get a satisfactory bid from private equity investors.

They also decided against a stock market listing, Chairman Jarmo Leino told Reuters on Tuesday.

DNA’s owners, former local phone carriers in Finland, had been looking to sell their stakes in the business which is competing for customers in a price war with rivals TeliaSonera and Elisa.

Finnish operators, like European peers, have been squeezed by rising costs, falling revenue from voice calls and a failure to turn surging data traffic into profit growth.

Banking sources said earlier this month that Apax, Bain Capital, EQT and Providence had all submitted final-round bids for DNA, which was expected to fetch around 1.3 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in a sale process run by UBS .

DNA said last week that it might seek an initial public offering (IPO).

Leino declined to comment on Tuesday on how much the private equity firms had offered to pay. He said the owners agreed the time was not right for a deal or an IPO.

“If the market situation changes we will probably reconsider the stance,” he said.

DNA’s largest shareholder is Finda Group, which owns close to 33 percent.

$1 = 0.7664 euros Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.