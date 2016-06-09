Bank of Finland lifts GDP forecasts for 2016 and 2017

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland’s central bank lifted its gross domestic product forecasts on Thursday, saying the Nordic economy was returning to consumption-driven growth after years of stagnation, but said it was concerned about weak exports and growing debt.

The central bank said gross domestic product would rise 1.1 percent this year and 2017, compared with forecasts issued in December for 0.7 percent and 1.0 percent.

For 2018, the bank gave a new forecast of 1.0 percent growth.

“With exports overall remaining sluggish, it is uncertain how strongly and for how long domestic demand based on growing debt can support economic growth,” Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen, also a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, said in a statement.

Labelled “the sick man of Europe” by finance minister Alexander Stubb, Finland has yet to return to 2008 levels of economic output due to a slew of internal and external setbacks including high labour costs, the decline of Nokia’s former phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

In the first quarter, the economy expanded 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, more than initially estimated.

Despite the recovery, the bank forecast that general government debt as a ratio of GDP would continue to climb to 66.0 percent this year and further to 70.2 percent in 2018.

“Structural reforms, innovations and an improved operating environment for companies could improve the longer-term outlook. This would also help boost employment and support the public finances”, Liikanen said.

Earlier this month, the centre-right government struck an “internal devaluation” deal with trade unions in a move aimed to lower labour costs and boost export competitiveness. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Andrew Heavens)