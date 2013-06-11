Bank of Finland slashes outlook, sees GDP shrinking 0.8 pct in 2013

HELSINKI, June 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Finland slashed its growth outlook on Tuesday, after the debt crisis dragged what was one of the euro zone’s healthiest economies into recession.

The central bank forecast in a report that gross domestic product would contract 0.8 percent in 2013, in a hefty markdown to its December forecast for 0.4 percent growth. It also cut its estimate for 2014.

The triple-A rated Nordic nation was seen as one of the most stable in the euro bloc thanks to prudent fiscal policies. But weak European demand has dented the country’s exports of paper, machines and ships.

Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen noted that a struggle among such old Finnish industries to compete with foreign rivals added to the slowdown.

“The Finnish economy has faced two major changes at the same time: the restructuring of (its)... industry and the recession in the wake of the financial crisis,” he said.

Data last week showed the country fell into recession, with GDP contracting for the second quarter in a row in the January-March period.

First-quarter GDP shrank 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.1 percent year-on-year, led by a fall in exports.

“The risk of a renewed exacerbation of the (international) financial and debt crisis has not disappeared, but the probability is less,” the central bank said.

It forecast Finnish GDP would grow 0.7 percent in 2014, far slower than its earlier forecast of 1.5 percent, and saw growth picking up to 1.4 percent in 2015.

Liikanen, who is also an European Central Bank Governing Council member, said the ECB would continue monitoring all data and “stands ready to act.”