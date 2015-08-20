FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish trade unions and employers fail to agree on reforms
August 20, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Finnish trade unions and employers fail to agree on reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Talks between Finland’s trade unions and employers to reform working conditions, a key government plan to boost export competitiveness, broke down on Thursday, Prime Minister Juha Sipila said.

“I‘m extremely disappointed,” Sipila told reporters.

The representatives from industry and employees had until Friday to sign a ‘social contract’, a set of measures including longer working hours, to lower unit labour costs by 5 percent.

Sipila had promised to cancel spending cuts worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) and lower taxes by about one billion euros if a social contract is signed.

But he said on Thursday that the government would now look into alternative measures to avoid further austerity. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
