HELSINKI, April 13 (Reuters) - For voters bored by politicians spouting over-rehearsed platitudes on televised debates, Finland may have the answer: invite the candidates to take questions in your own home where you can look them in the eye.

In the run-up to a national election on Sunday , dozens of Finns have hosted “living room debates”, with parliamentary candidates from rival parties gathering at private homes to take questions from voters in the room, and sometimes many more connected live via Twitter.

The idea was hatched by Riina Malhotra, a TV journalist in Helsinki who, at the last election four years ago, invited a handful of electoral contenders and a group of friends to her home to debate key issues over appetizers and a glass of wine.

The idea was born out of the frustration of not knowing what the politicians really thought. “I was familiar with the party slogans and party leaders’ opinions but it was hard to find out about anybody else”, Malhotra told Reuters.

A small success during the previous election, this time Malhotra was eager to spread the idea and posted instructions online on how to organise a living room debate.

“With about 50 debates so far, this has turned into a bigger phenomenon than we anticipated,” she said.

Pilvi Torsti, running for parliament for the Social Democratic Party, said the seven living room debates she had taken part in allowed her to engage up-close with voters for whom politics can often seem distant and abstract.

“When I campaign in the streets, I mostly meet old or very young people. In living room debates I get to talk to 30 to 45-year-old Finns who often tend to be quite apolitical.”

More importantly, living room debates increase voters’ understanding of how politics works, she said. “I sometimes ask the audience yes-or-no questions, which shows to them that making political decisions is not so black and white.”

Malhotra, on child care leave from her job at the public broadcaster, said the popularity of living room debates showed that talking politics at home was no longer the taboo it once was in Finland, adding: “This is a way to bring fun back to politics.” (Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)