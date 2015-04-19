FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Centre Party head declares election victory
April 19, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Finland's Centre Party head declares election victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 19 (Reuters) - Finland’s Centre Party leader Juha Sipila declared victory in Sunday’s general election, saying that the result would open several possible coalition combinations.

“Well, I think this gap will be enough,” Sipila told broadcaster MTV3 when asked if he sees himself a winner after vote forecasts were broadcast. “This result will enable several possible coalition combinations.”

According to forecasts by public broadcaster YLE, Sipila won 46 seats in the 200-member parliament. The centre-right National Coalition and centre-left Social Democrats will both have 37 seats, while the euro sceptic and Finns Party comes fourth with 35 seats. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

