FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Finnish government lifts biofuel targets
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 24, 2016 / 11:30 AM / in 9 months

Finnish government lifts biofuel targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Finland's centre-right government said on Thursday it planned to lift the share of biofuels blended in transport fuel to 30 percent by 2030 to help meet the country's emissions reduction targets.

The biofuels will mostly fall into the EU's "double-counting" counting, as they are produced from forest industry waste and residues. On that basis, the new target translates into a "double counting" share of more than 53 percent.

That compares with the government's previous "double counting" goals of 20 percent by 2020 and 40 percent by 2030, and an EU target of 10 percent by 2020.

The government also confirmed its plans to halve the use of imported oil for domestic needs, ban the use of coal in power generation and increase the use of electric cars to 10 percent of the country's vehicles by 2030.

Paper maker UPM-Kymmene has recently started the world's first plant in commercial use to make biofuel from crude tall oil, a residue of pulp production.

China's Sunshine Kaidi New Energy Group and Nordic energy company St1 are also planning investments to make biofuel from sawdust and other wood residues. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.