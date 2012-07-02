FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland to block ESM secondary market bond buying
July 2, 2012 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

Finland to block ESM secondary market bond buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 2 (Reuters) - Finland and the Netherlands will block the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund from buying bonds in secondary markets, the Finnish government said on Monday, despite European leaders’ decision last week that rescue funds be available to stabilise markets.

Euro zone leaders agreed at the summit on steps to shore up their monetary union and bring down borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, but they had given few details on the use of the temporary EFSF and permanent ESM rescue funds.

ESM bond buying from secondary markets would require unanimity and that seems unlikely because Finland and the Netherlands are against it, the Finnish government said a report to a parliamentary committee.

