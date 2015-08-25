UPDATE 2-Finland offers Eurobond haven amid equity rout

(Adds detail, further comment)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland has launched a new 3bn 10-year bond in an improving euro primary market and at a time when many investors are looking to flee volatile equity markets and park their cash in safer places.

The sovereign, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, on Tuesday morning started marketing a new September 2025 euro-denominated bond transaction and was set to price the deal at 8bp inside mid-swaps in the afternoon.

The transaction comes on the back of an improved outlook for primary issuance in the single currency.

“One of the reasons why Finland decided to go ahead was to get in ahead of other deals,” said a lead banker on the transaction.

“There is a pipeline of euro SSA deals building, and we did not want to wait for someone else to take over the market - that’s why we decided to go ahead.”

The hope is that the sovereign is offering a haven for investors at a time when many of them are looking to flee severe volatility in equity markets, prompted by Monday’s stock market crash in China.

“The euro market has remained more resilient than others to the [equity market] weakness, and Finland trades almost always go well, especially as they don’t look for a massive deal size,” said one rival banker.

Having set a maximum size of 3bn on the new 10-year bond, the sovereign on Tuesday morning started marketing the trade at high single digits below mid-swaps.

It then opened books at 8bp area below mid-swaps mid-morning and then set final terms in line with that at 8bp inside. The order book at this stage was over 3.3bn, including 750m of joint lead manager interest.

At this level, it is offering a 6bp-7bp new issue concession said a second rival banker.

“I am a little puzzled by the strategy, especially given that they are not looking for a large size. I don’t think they need to pay that much to get 3bn,” he said.

The lead banker, however, said that the outstanding Finnish 10-year bond is an old bond trading at a high cash price of around 129, according to Tradeweb.

“Netherlands is a better proxy than the pure Finland curve itself, where the 10-year part of the curve has been squeezed for a while,” he said.

Eikon prices had the Netherlands 0.25% July 2025 bond at a mid-swap spread of minus 12bp on Tuesday’s open, suggesting that Finland is offering a 4bp pick up.

The transaction is expected to price later on Tuesday via BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, JP Morgan, Nomura and RBS. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy)