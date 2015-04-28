UPDATE 2-Finland's likely next PM not ruling out more funds for Greece

(Adds comments, Greece background)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, April 28 (Reuters) - Finland’s likely next prime minister proposed on Tuesday the next government keep a tough line on helping euro zone members but did not rule out further rescue fund loans for Greece if it meets the conditions.

In proposals sent to other parties for comment, the Centre Party leader Juha Sipila also said the European Monetary Union should abandon further integrating of economic policy and aim to dismantle Europe’s rescue fund in the long term.

The Centre Party was the clear winner of last week’s parliamentary election and is expected to form a coalition government including both the eurosceptic Finns party and the pro-EU National Coalition.

“The government should take a negative stance to increasing Finland’s liabilities in handling of the euro crisis,” he said.

“If the European Stability Mechanism must be used, it should happen only within its current capacity and capital structure,” he wrote in his note to the other parties.

That does not rule out a possible third bailout for Greece from the rescue fund, as it already contains enough capital to finance such a programme. But the statement also said Finland should seek to return to the rule of “no bail-out”.

“The target must be to simplify the coordination framework of the economic policy and thus, returning the policy ownership for member states. In the long term, the aim is to dismantle structures that create joint liabilities in loans,” he added.

Following the rise of The Finns at the peak of the euro zone crisis, Finland’s outgoing government took one of the hardest lines in negotiations with Greece in 2011.

The Finns, led by Timo Soini, came second in the vote, scoring just one more seat than the National Coalition, led by Alexander Stubb.

Soini last month demanded the Union kick Greece out of the euro, but has recently toned down his criticism.

Sipila said on Tuesday he would announce his plan for the formation of a coalition government on May 6 at the earliest and aims to have his government and its programme in place by the end of May. (Editing by Tom Heneghan)