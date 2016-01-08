FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland extradites Russian computer fraud suspect to U.S.
January 8, 2016

Finland extradites Russian computer fraud suspect to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Finland said on Friday it had decided to extradite Russian citizen Maxim Senakh, accused of computer fraud and abuse, to the United States for trial.

The Nordic country detained Senakh in August at the request of U.S. federal authorities, in a move which Russia called illegal.

Senakh has been accused in the state of Minnesota of infecting computer servers with malware, resulting in criminal gains worth millions of dollars.

Russian foreign ministry was not available for an immediate comment. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki and Jason Bush in Moscow; Editing by Toby Chopra)

