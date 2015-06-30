FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Fennovoima submits application to build a Russian reactor
June 30, 2015

Finland's Fennovoima submits application to build a Russian reactor

HELSINKI, June 30 (Reuters) - Finnish consortium Fennovoima has submitted an application to build a 1,200-megawatt reactor supplied by Russia’s state-owned Rosatom, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

The plan is aimed at strengthening the Nordic country’s energy ties with Moscow, which is Finland’s sole external supplier of natural gas.

Finland requires the project to be 60 percent owned by Finnish or European Union investors, although it is not known if this requirement was met. Rosatom has 34 percent of the project.

Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Louise Heavens

