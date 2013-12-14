FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viking Line ferry runs aground off Finland
December 14, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Viking Line ferry runs aground off Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A ferry carrying 1,945 passengers from Finland to Sweden ran aground on Saturday after its steering system failed due to an electrical outage, the ship’s operator, Viking Line, said.

No one on the M/S Amorella ferry was in danger, and there was no leakage from the boat, the company said, although one of the ship’s water ballast tanks was damaged.

Viking Line said it aimed to tow the ferry to a nearby harbour during the evening. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alison Williams)

