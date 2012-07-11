UPDATE 1-Finland finmin:oppose boosting bailout funds -Finnish TV

HELSINKI, July 11 (Reuters) - Finland is not willing to put more money into Europe’s permanent or temporary bailout fund mechanisms, Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said on Wednesday.

“We are not prepared to increase the size of these mechanisms,” Urpilainen said in a television interview with public broadcaster YLE, adding that Finland’s view was that the permanent European Stability Mechanism’s size of 500 billion euros had to be enough.

“Finland’s policy is strict, but we as a country have followed all rules approved together with other countries,” she added.

Finland is one of few remaining euro zone members to retain a AAA credit rating and, conscious of public opinion at home, Helsinki has been wary of taking on more liabilities regarding weaker euro zone states.

Finland has said it will not participate in the currency bloc’s planned aid for Spanish banks unless it and Spain reach a deal on collateral to back up any debt Helsinki buys. It also opposes granting aid directly to Spain’s banks from the temporary EFSF bailout fund.

Euro zone ministers agreed early on Tuesday to make 30 billion euros ($36.8 billion) available for Spanish banks by the end of July if struggling lenders urgently need funds.

Urpilainen said the schedule to reach the collateral deal with Spain and get the aid package approved in the Finnish parliament by the end July was challenging.

“The negotiations are still ongoing and it’s impossible to say when a result will be reached.”