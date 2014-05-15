FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Household debt poses further risk to Finnish economy -central bank
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Household debt poses further risk to Finnish economy -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 15 (Reuters) - The Finnish economy, struggling to return to growth after two consecutive years of contraction, faces further risks from household indebtness and declining house prices, the Bank of Finland said on Thursday.

“Negative economic surprises, in conjunction with a decline in housing prices, would be reflected in household spending behaviour and, consequently, further depress fragile economic development in Finland,” the bank said in a statement.

Finnish household debt has lately climbed near 120 percent of disposable income, compared to 60 percent in 2000.

Earlier on Thursday, the country’s statistics office reported its economy fell back into recession in the first three months of the year. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by John Stonestreet)

