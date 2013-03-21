FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland trims 2013 GDP growth forecast to 0.4 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

Finland trims 2013 GDP growth forecast to 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 21 (Reuters) - The Finnish finance minister said the government expects 0.4 percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP) this year, slightly lower than its previous 0.5 percent forecast.

Jutta Urpilainen said the new forecast was the basis of tax reforms announced earlier on Thursday.

The government said it will trim an additional 600 million euros ($777 million) from its budget over the next three years, while cutting corporate taxes to soften the impact of austerity measures on growth.

$1 = 0.7722 euros Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.