FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PROFILE-Finland's Finance Minister Petteri Orpo
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

PROFILE-Finland's Finance Minister Petteri Orpo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 22 (Reuters) - Position: Finland's Minister of Finance Incumbent: Petteri Orpo Date of Birth: November 3, 1969 Term: From June 2016. Next parliamentary election takes place in April 2019.

Key Facts:

* Orpo was elected in June as the new leader of Finland's co-ruling, conservative National Coalition Party in a vote which ousted Alexander Stubb from NCP's helm

* Consequently, Orpo also took over Stubb's role of finance minister in the three-party centre-right government

* In contrast to polyglot and outspoken Stubb, Orpo is seen as a careful consensus-seeker with little experience of international politics, but he is hoped to revive NCP's flagging support

* Orpo previously served as the government's interior minister and was hailed across the political spectrum for his handling of the migration crisis

* Following his nomination, Orpo said he was not pushing for any big changes in the government's programme

* He said his main challenge was to come up with growth-boosting measures at a time of austerity in the stagnant euro member economy

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.