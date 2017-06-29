HELSINKI, June 29 The Finnish government said on
Wednesday it would press ahead with its planned health care
reform but would address objections raised by a key
parliamentary committee which said parts of the proposal were in
breach of Finland's constitution.
The reform is a cornerstone in Prime Minister Juha Sipila's
plan to balance Finland's public finances and boost the Finnish
economy after a decade of stagnation. The health care reform
would include spending cuts of 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).
The health care system currently runs on a mix of public and
private providers. The government has said it wants to boost
competition between the two by opening up more opportunities to
the private sector while still incorporating public service
providers.
"The committee found that privatisation would endanger
citizens equal access to social and health services", Annika
Lapintie, committee chairman and lawmaker in the opposition
party Left Alliance, said at a news conference.
To pass the reform in parliament Sipila's government needs
approval from the committee, which oversees constitutional law.
Finland does not have a constitutional court as found in many
other countries.
The government responded by saying it would implement the
reform as planned but that it would "study the committee's
statement ... and make a supplementary proposal without delay."
It did not elaborate on what the extra proposal would
entail.
Finland's centre-right coalition agreed on the complex set
of reforms spanning health care and regional administration in
December, after years of negotiations. The issue nearly toppled
the government in 2015.
On a state visit to China, Sipila did also not give any
details on possible changes.
"Amending the proposal will take weeks. The process moves to
early autumn", Sipila was cited as saying by Finnish media.
The committed had said the planned implementation of the
reform in January 2019 was unrealistic and called on the
government to bring a new or amended bill to the parliament.
Overall, the government plans to find savings worth 10
billion euros to balance public finances over the long term.
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)