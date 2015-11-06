Finnish coalition partners continue talks on health care reform

HELSINKI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Finland’s three-party ruling coalition continued negotiations on health care reform on Friday, with some lawmakers hopeful that a deal could be reached in time to save the government from collapse.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila, a former telecoms executive, threatened on Thursday to break up the government if it can’t reach agreement by Friday morning.

The reform is a key part of Sipila’s plan to save 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in the long term to balance public finances.

“I have a feeling that a solution is near,” said Sari Sarkomaa, a lawmaker from co-ruling National Coalition party, in an interview with broadcaster MTV.

Sipila and his Centre party, which has rural roots, wants to divide the country into 18 regions where governmental bodies would have powers to decide on health care services and other issues.

But the National Coalition party, led by Finance Minister Alexander Stubb, favours a model of just five regions, arguing that a smaller number would ensure a more equal share of resources between the regions. It also says a larger number would threaten financial savings.

The third coalition partner, the nationalist Finns Party, has accepted Sipila’s proposal.

Overhauling the health care system, billed as the country’s most important reform of the decade, has long vexed politicians. The previous left-right government put the reform on hold due to disagreement among the parties as well as constitutional worries.

Finland has a generous welfare system but its population of 5.5 million is ageing fast and is also spread thinly over a large territory, with many Finns living in small, remote communities. ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)