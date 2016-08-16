UPDATE 2-Finnish health minister resigns as coalition struggles with key reform

(Adds comment from foreign minister, background)

HELSINKI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Finnish Health Minister Hanna Mantyla said on Tuesday she was stepping down for personal reasons just as the three-party ruling coalition seeks to finalise a complicated healthcare reform that nearly led to the government's collapse last year.

The planned reform aims to tackle the rising cost of caring for Finland's ageing population by cutting spending by 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), part of a wider, long-term 10 billion euro national savings plan.

But the three coalition partners have struggled to agree on some aspects of the reform, including whether the health care sector, which currently runs on a mix of public and private providers, should be opened up further to private players.

In November, Sipila threatened to break up the coalition when the partners clashed over the allocation of resources between districts.

Mantyla has been the Finns party's lead negotiator on the health care reform, though the party has not adopted a clear stance. A Finns party member, parliamentarian Pirkko Mattila, will be her replacement and starts next week, the party said.

Finns Party leader Timo Soini, who is also the foreign minister, told a news conference the health care reform was on track but challenging.

"There are no major disagreements, but coalition parties have different priorities ... and nothing is ready until the whole package is ready. It is a difficult reform, as we saw last year," he said.

Mantyla has been tipped as Soini's possible successor after speculation in local media that he would step down before the 2019 parliament election.

PM Sipila is trying to balance Finland's public finances as the euro zone member struggles to return to growth after years of stagnation caused by problems including the decline of Nokia's former phone business and recession in neighbouring Russia.

Recent polls have shown a decline in support for the Finns Party, which analysts say is driven by disappointment over compromises made by the government. This has led some members to call on the party to adopt a stronger stance in the coalition, which could complicate its work going forward.

Last month, the Finns party raised the idea of a 'Fixit' referendum, following Britain's 'Brexit' vote to leave the European Union, although recent polls show support for EU membership is growing among Finns.