Finnish finance minister sees Greek debt deal on Monday

HELSINKI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Finland’s finance minister said she expects international lenders to reach a deal on Monday that will release emergency aid for Greece.

Lenders failed earlier this week to agree on how to make the bailed-out country’s debt sustainable.

“I am expecting a result,” Jutta Urpilainen told reporters when asked whether Monday’s meeting of euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank could sign off on a deal.