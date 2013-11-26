Finnish fund Ilmarinen to boost European real estate investments

HELSINKI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen plans to boost its foreign real estate investments over the coming years to make its portfolio more international, the company said on Tuesday.

Ilmarinen, the country’s second-biggest pension fund after Varma, said it would look for direct, long-term investments in commercial premises in the Nordic region as well as Britain, France, Germany and the United States.

Ilmarinen had around 31.5 billion euros ($42.6 billion) in total investments at end-September, with stocks forming around a third of the portfolio.

Its real estate investments were worth around 4 billion euros, and about 90 percent of those were Finnish.

The fund added it would seek out local partners to enter into joint investments.

Ilmarinen’s chief investment officer Timo Ritakallio told Reuters last month the fund was planning to shift more into emerging markets and cut the proportion of domestic companies in its equities portfolio.