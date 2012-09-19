Finnish PM says not sure if ECB bond buying will help

HELSINKI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said he was not sure if the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme would help to fix the euro crisis in the long term.

“It (the announcement) has led to a positive situation, but I‘m not fully sure if it will help in the long run,” Katainen told reporters on Wednesday.

He said there was a need for additional measures such as covered bonds, which he proposed at a European Union summit in June. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra)